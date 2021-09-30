Man crushed to death by truck,11th workplace death in 2 days

VERONA, SEP 30 - A man was crushed to death by a truck near Verona Wednesday night, the 11th workplace death in Italy in two days, officials said Wednesday. The man died instantly at Cologna Veneta, they said. Five men were killed on the job in Italy on Wednesday after six on Tuesday. Job death data on Thursday belied the recent spate of workplace-accident deaths that Premier Mario Draghi has dubbed a massacre. The glut of deaths Tuesday and Wednesday spurred Draghi to announce immediate and stiffer penalties for those flouting work safety standards. But workplace accident insurance agency INAIL said workplace accident fatalities actually fell, by 6.2% to 772, in the first eight months of the year. However, reports of all accidents on the job rose 8.5% to 349,449 from January to August compared to the same period last year, INAIL said. (ANSA).