Climate: Concrete response a moral imperative tweets pope

VATICAN CITY
30 Settembre 2021
VATICAN CITY, SEP 30 - Coming up with concrete responses to the climate crisis is a moral imperative, Pope Francis tweeted Thursday. The pope wrote on his Twitter account, @pontifex: "To respond concretely to the serious phenomenon of global warming is a moral imperative. Lack of action will have secondary effects, especially on the poorest, who are also the most vulnerable. #SeasonOfCreation" (ANSA).
