Giovedì 30 Settembre 2021 | 16:38

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

TRENTO
Albino woman flees Nigeria violence, gets degree in Trento

Albino woman flees Nigeria violence, gets degree in Trento

 
RAGUSA
Ragusa festival celebrates backstage theatre workers

Ragusa festival celebrates backstage theatre workers

 
DUBAI
Expo 2020 Dubai: Biggest World Fair ever ready to open

Expo 2020 Dubai: Biggest World Fair ever ready to open

 
ROME
Expo Dubai: Italy pavilion wins prize at Innovation Awards

Expo Dubai: Italy pavilion wins prize at Innovation Awards

 
SANREMO
15 clock-in cheats convicted in Sanremo

15 clock-in cheats convicted in Sanremo

 
FLORENCE
Court rejects release of Pinochet-era kidnap suspect

Court rejects release of Pinochet-era kidnap suspect

 
ROME
Son probed for killing mother

Son probed for killing mother

 
VIAREGGIO
Priest caught buying cocaine in Tuscan wood

Priest caught buying cocaine in Tuscan wood

 
VATICAN CITY
Climate: Concrete response a moral imperative tweets pope

Climate: Concrete response a moral imperative tweets pope

 
VERONA
Man crushed to death by truck,11th workplace death in 2 days

Man crushed to death by truck,11th workplace death in 2 days

 
BRUSSELS
Creative SMEs are growing, Milan performing well - EU study

Creative SMEs are growing, Milan performing well - EU study

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Bari, si sfonda il lucernario: 16enne precipita dal nono piano e perde la vita

Bari, si sfonda il lucernario: 16enne precipita dal nono piano e perde la vita

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

La malandra di polpo conquista MasterChef

La malandra di polpo conquista MasterChef

BRUSSELS

Creative SMEs are growing, Milan performing well - EU study

Sector accounts for 4.4% of European GDP, employs 12 mn people

Creative SMEs are growing, Milan performing well - EU study

(By Alessandra Briganti) BRUSSELS, SEP 30 - Italy's small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the creative and cultural sector are dynamic and in expansion, but still weighed down by bureaucracy and difficulties in accessing credit, according to a new study. The report by researchers from the ESPON programme, which specialises in EU regional research, devotes a great deal of attention to Milan, which comes out better with respect to the rest of the nation. SMEs account for 99% of companies in Europe and those operating in this sphere generate 4.4% of the EU's GDP, 509 billion euros of added value, and they employ 12 million people on a full-time basis. So it is a strategic resource for the EU, where clusters of sector businesses have shown themselves capable of generating high rates of employment growth. Cultural and creative work is growing in Italy - in 2018 the sector produced 6.1% of national added value with a total of 1.5 million employees. The SMEs involved in contemporary art are particularly dynamic. These companies employ a percentage of workers that is higher than the average for the other segments of the creative and cultural industry in Europe's capitals, including Rome, and in other big and medium-sized cities such as Milan, Turin and Bologna. Then high levels of education and new skills open up new job opportunities in peripheral areas, where the development of the sector has effects in terms of creative, social and technological innovation. All this is thanks in part to policies for digital and 4.0 transition, which act as a driving force for the expansion of the creative and cultural economy. Compared to other European countries, however, Italy's regions are still classed among those that are 'moderately innovative', a level that is more similar to the regions of southern and eastern Europe than northern Europe. Milan is one of the exceptions and the study dedicates a great deal of attention to it. Here the creative and cultural industry is the biggest sector, accounting for 33.55% of all firms active in the Milan metropolitan area and 36.91% of employment. The entrepreneurial fabric is concentrated in clusters, most of which are specialized in fashion and design, that are situated in specific areas of the city. The researchers observed that this high concentration of businesses increases competitiveness and contamination. Other industrial districts, in sectors that go from IT to biotech, are primarily present in zones on the outskirts of the metropolitan area. Among the strengths highlighted by the study was the high concentration of human capital and the presence of universities and research centres. Although above the Italian average, investment in R&D and the IT structures are in line with the average of other European metropolitan areas. Creative enterprises, on the other hand, have trouble accessing finance opportunities despite the vicinity to the financial sector and they are penalized by the lack of coordination between the various private initiatives and administrative bodies in the region. The researchers concluded that, in order to keep up competitiveness with respect to several European start-up hubs, the metropolitan city of Milan will have to develop a better urban start-up marketing strategy and increase international cooperation with other cutting-edge cities. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa