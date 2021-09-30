Fascist laws not racial but racist says Draghi

MILAN, SEP 30 - Fascist laws that incorporated Nazi theories on the Aryan and Jewish 'races" were not racial laws but racist ones, Premier Mario Draghi said Thursday. The laws, which among other things banned Jews from public life, paved the way for "a new season of discrimination and violence," Draghi said at the Shoah Museum in Milan. They led to the "suspension and suppression of political and civil rights. The political use of hate, which eroded the foundations of our democracy". Draghi thanked Holocaust survivor and Life Senator Liliana Segre for her work in keeping the memory of the Shoah alive. The Italian racial laws were a set of laws promulgated by Fascist Italy from 1938 to 1943 to enforce racial discrimination in Italy, directed mainly against Italian Jews. (ANSA).