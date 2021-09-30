Job death stats belie recent spate of fatalities

ROME, SEP 30 - Job death data on Thursday belied a recent spate of workplace-accident deaths that Premier Mario Draghi has dubbed a massacre. Ten workers were killed on the job in Italy on Tuesday and Wednesday, spurring Draghi to announce immediate and stiffer penalties for those flouting work safety standards. But workplace accident insurance agency INAIL said workplace accident fatalities actually fell, by 6.2% to 772, in the first eight months of the year. However, reports of all accidents on the job rose 8.5% to 349,449 from January to August compared to the same period last year, INAIL said. (ANSA).