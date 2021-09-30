Man, 31, killed in ambush in Bari

BARI, SEP 30 - A 31-year-old man with a record for robbery was killed in an ambush on the seafront in the southern city of Bari on Wednesday night, police said Thursday. Bari native Ivan Lopez was hot by at least three shots, they said. The victim was riding an electric scooter on the northern seafront when a hitman drove up to him in a car, got out, shot him and fled the scene, police said. Police said it was probably a mafia hit. The ambush took place in the San Girolamo quarter of the Puglia capital, where the Strisciuglio clan operates. Police said Lopez did not belong to the clan. (ANSA).