No. of people in work down by 80,000 in August - ISTAT

ROME, SEP 30 - ISTAT said Thursday that the number of people in employment in Italy fell by 80,000 in August with respect to July. But the national statistics added that the number of people in work was up by 430,000 in August with respect to January, thanks to strong growth in the labour market in the previous five months. However, there were still 390,000 fewer people in employment in August compared to the pre-COVID-19 period. ISTAT said Italy's unemployment rate was 9.3% in August, steady with respect to July and 0.7 of a percentage point lower than in August 2020. It said unemployment among under-25s who are active on the labour market was 27.3%, stable with respect to July and down 4.9 points on August 2020. (ANSA).