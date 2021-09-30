Handbike champion Andrea Conti dies after training crash

ROME, SEP 30 - Italian handbike champion Andrea Conti died on Wednesday in Verona of injuries he suffering in a road accident while training last week. Conti, who won the handbike Giro d'Italia in 2015, 2016 and 2019, was 51. "It's not right that someone should die while training, while doing sport," said Italian Paralympic Committee President Luca Pancalli. The case recalls the one Olympic handbike champ Alex Zanardi suffered last year. The ex-F1 driver's wife said in June that he is communicating but still not talking a year after a crash. (ANSA).