Soccer: Chiesa fires Juve to win over UCL holders Chelsea

ROME, SEP 30 - Federico Chiesa was on target to give Juventus a morale-boosting 1-0 over holders Chelsea in the Champions League on Wednesday. The Turin giants, who are recovering from a poor start in Serie A, are top of Group H with six points from two games, three points more than Chelsea and Zenit St Petersburg. "In football you need the desire to suffer and bring home the result if you are going to win," said Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri. "We played well, giving respect to Chelsea but not conceding anything". Atalanta, meanwhile, are top of Group F with four points thanks to a 1-0 win in Switzerland over Young Boys. (ANSA).