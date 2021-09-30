Giovedì 30 Settembre 2021 | 13:22

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

BARI
Man, 31, killed in ambush in Bari

Man, 31, killed in ambush in Bari

 
ROME
Man, 22, killed in car crash on Lungotevere

Man, 22, killed in car crash on Lungotevere

 
ROME
Job death stats belie recent spate of fatalities

Job death stats belie recent spate of fatalities

 
ROME
Inflation up from 2% to 2.6%, highest since Oct 2012

Inflation up from 2% to 2.6%, highest since Oct 2012

 
ROME
No. of people in work down by 80,000 in August - ISTAT

No. of people in work down by 80,000 in August - ISTAT

 
LOCRI
Mayor who helped migrants gets 13 yrs for irregularities

Mayor who helped migrants gets 13 yrs for irregularities

 
ROME
Young people right about climate, we must act now - Draghi

Young people right about climate, we must act now - Draghi

 
ROME
Handbike champion Andrea Conti dies after training crash

Handbike champion Andrea Conti dies after training crash

 
ROME
Soccer: Chiesa fires Juve to win over UCL holders Chelsea

Soccer: Chiesa fires Juve to win over UCL holders Chelsea

 
ROME
Police clash with climate protestors in Milan

Police clash with climate protestors in Milan

 
ROME
22-year-old stabbed to death in fight near Milan

22-year-old stabbed to death in fight near Milan

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Bari, si sfonda il lucernario: 16enne precipita dal nono piano e perde la vita

Bari, si sfonda il lucernario: 16enne precipita dal nono piano e perde la vita

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

La malandra di polpo conquista MasterChef

La malandra di polpo conquista MasterChef

ROME

Police clash with climate protestors in Milan

Activists sought to block access to Pre-COP venue MiCO

Police clash with climate protestors in Milan

ROME, SEP 30 - Police on Thursday clashed with climate protestors who were seeking to block access to the Milan Conference Centre, MiCO, the venue for the Pre-COP meeting that opens today and runs until Saturday. A video seen by ANSA shows police in riot gear use batons on the young protestors. Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Premier Mario Draghi and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday are taking part in the Pre-COP, which is the final formal, multilateral opportunity for ministers to shape the negotiations in detail ahead of the COP26 UN Climate Conference in Glasgow in November. They are also set to address the Youth4Climate conference, in which young activists such as Swede Greta Thunberg, Uganda's Vanessa Nakate and Italy's Martina Comparelli are demanding immediate climate action. Draghi met Thunberg, Nakate and Comparelli at the offices of the Milan prefect on Thursday. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa