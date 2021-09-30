22-year-old stabbed to death in fight near Milan

ROME, SEP 30 - A 22-year-old man died overnight after being stabbed in a fight involving several young people at Pessano con Bornago, a town near Milan, Carabinieri police said on Thursday. The man died after being taken to Monza hospital with stab wounds to the chest. A 16-year-old boy was also injured in the fight. He suffered head wounds and was taken to Melzo hospital. He is not in a life-threatening condition, sources said. A large knife was found by police at the scene. (ANSA).