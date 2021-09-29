Mercoledì 29 Settembre 2021 | 18:07

ROME

COVID: 3,212 new cases, 63 more victims

Positivity rate up from 0.88% to 1.09%

COVID: 3,212 new cases, 63 more victims

ROME, SEP 29 - There have been 3,212 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 63 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday. That compares with 2,985 new cases and 65 more victims Tuesday. Some 295,452 more tests have been done, compared with 338,425 Tuesday. The positivity rate is up from 0.88% to 1.09%. Intensive care cases are down nine, and hospital admissions down 101. The case tally since the start of the pandemic is now 4,668,261, and the death toll 130,870. The recovered and discharged are 4,441,412, up 6,042 on Tuesday. The currently positive are 95,979, down 2,893. (ANSA).

