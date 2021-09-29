Lamorgese has agreed to meet me on migrants says Salvini

ROME, SEP 29 - Nationalist anti-immigrant League leader Matteo Salvini said Wednesday Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese had agreed to meet him and discuss the migrant issue "after (migrant) landing no.45,876". "Good, better late than never. Where and when?" he said. Far-right leader Salvini has been trying to get Lamorgese to meet with him for weeks, after slamming her alleged inability to stop migrants coming to Italy and an alleged failure to police a massive open-air rave party near Viterbo last month. (ANSA).