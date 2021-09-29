Saman's uncle denies killing her

PARIS, SEP 29 - The uncle of an 18-year-old Pakistani-Italian woman missing since April and believed to have been murdered by her family after refusing an arranged marriage on Wednesday denied killing her in a so-called honour killing. Danish Hasnain, who was arrested in Paris last week on suspicion of murdering his niece Saman Abbas at the family home at Novellara near Reggio Emilia on April 30, told a Paris court "it's all false, did someone see me, perhaps, did I leave the house?" Hasnain, 33, arrested a week ago, said he would not be extradited to Italy to face charges for the suspected murder. He is is one of five members of the woman's family who are under investigation over the alleged honour killing. Justice Minister Marta Cartabia signed extradition requests from Pakistan for her parents last Thursday, where they are believed to be hiding out. Hasnain was detained on the outskirts of Paris under a European arrest warrant. He was tracked down with the help of Carabinieri police investigators based in Reggio Emilia. Saman Abbas disappeared at the end of April from where her family lived in Novellara after rebelling against demands she have an arranged marriage in Pakistan. The woman's parents and one of her cousins fled from Italy after she went missing and are fugitives from justice. The parents, Shabbar Abbas and Nazia Shaheen, went to Pakistan on May 1. Another cousin, Ikram Ijaz, was arrested in relation to the case in France in May and is in jail in Italy. Investigators think Hasnain is the man who actually killed Saman. The woman's younger brother told prosecutors that he thought Hasnain strangled Saman to death. Reggio Emilia Chief Prosecutor Isabella Chiesi said Wednesday's arrest was "fundamental because it will enable us to have a (new) version of events, if he wants to give it". She said it would be then be possible to compare this with what Ijaz had told them. She also said she considered Hasnain to be "the mastermind of this insane criminal project". Chiesi added that she expects Hasnain to be in Italy within 10 days. Saman's mother reportedly lured her home from the shelter she had taken refuge in with a deceptive text message that said the family would respect her wishes. According to the Gazzetta di Reggio, Saman's mother sent her a text saying "please get in touch, come home. We are dying. Come back, we'll do as you say". Saman went home on April 22, a week before she disappeared. Her body has yet to be found. The Italian Union of Islamic Communities (UCOII) has expressed horror at the case and banned Muslims in Italy from forcing their children into having arranged marriages. (ANSA).