Three more work-accident deaths, Draghi decries 'massacre'

BRINDISI, SEP 29 - Premier Mario Draghi decried what he called a "massacre" after Italy registered three more workplace-accident deaths on Wednesday after recording six on Tuesday. A 42-year-old bricklayer, Benito Branca, died Wednesday while he was restructuring a house at Mesagne near Brindisi, local sources said. The man was reportedly on the pavement when the roof collapsed, bringing down his scaffolding and crushing him to death. Rescue workers extracted his body from the rubble. Earlier Wednesday a worker belonging to an external company was run over and killed by a heavy vehicle at a motorway worksite on the A14 Bologna-Taranto highway near Bari. Another worker fell from the 11th floor of scaffolding in the EUR district of Rome and died. On Tuesday six workers lost their lives across Italy including four from falls and two dying of frostbite caused by leaked liquid hydrogen. The spate of workplace accidental deaths has continued despite promises to stem the rash of cases. Premier Mario Draghi on Monday sealed an accord with trade unions to up work safety by stiffening regulations and hiring thousands of new inspectors. Some 667 people lost their lives in workplace accidents in the first seven months of the year, sources said Tuesday. The issue has been top of public debate in Italy since the death of the 22-year-old mother of a five-year-old boy, Luana D'Orazio, in a textile mill accident near Prato on May 3. Draghi held a press conference at the premier's office in which he read out the names of the latest victims Wednesday. "It is taking on ever more the proportions of a massacre that is continuing every day", he said, voicing condolences. Draghi vowed that new measures on workplace safety would be in place by the end of next week. He said there would be "immediate and stiffer penalties" for those found to have neglected safety standards. (ANSA).