Mercoledì 29 Settembre 2021 | 18:07

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Lamorgese has agreed to meet me on migrants says Salvini

Lamorgese has agreed to meet me on migrants says Salvini

 
ROME
COVID: 3,212 new cases, 63 more victims

COVID: 3,212 new cases, 63 more victims

 
PARIS
Saman's uncle denies killing her

Saman's uncle denies killing her

 
GENOA
A10 tunnel crash causes 22-km tailback

A10 tunnel crash causes 22-km tailback

 
ROME
Afghanistan: Extraordinary G20 on Oct 12 says Draghi

Afghanistan: Extraordinary G20 on Oct 12 says Draghi

 
BRINDISI
Three more work-accident deaths, Draghi decries 'massacre'

Three more work-accident deaths, Draghi decries 'massacre'

 
ROME
Murder probe after woman found dead in home near Rome

Murder probe after woman found dead in home near Rome

 
BRINDISI
Three more work-accident deaths in Italy

Three more work-accident deaths in Italy

 
VATICAN CITY
Climate: Pope thanks young, 'you put adults in crisis'

Climate: Pope thanks young, 'you put adults in crisis'

 
ROME
Bvlgari to bring its talent and style to Expo 2020 Dubai

Bvlgari to bring its talent and style to Expo 2020 Dubai

 
BRINDISI
Worker dies after roof collapses, 9th in 2 days

Worker dies after roof collapses, 9th in 2 days

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Bari, la protesta dei commercianti contro le chiusure: bloccata la tangenziale

Bari, riaperta SS16 dopo protesta ambulanti contro le chiusure Ft

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

BRINDISI

Three more work-accident deaths in Italy

More fatal accidents after six on Tuesday

Three more work-accident deaths in Italy

BRINDISI, SEP 29 - Italy registered three more workplace-accident deaths on Wednesday after recording six on Tuesday. A 42-year-old bricklayer, Benito Branca, died Wednesday while he was restructuring a house at Mesagne near Brindisi, local sources said. The man was reportedly on the pavement when the roof collapsed, bringing down his scaffolding and crushing him to death. Rescue workers extracted his body from the rubble. Earlier Wednesday a worker belonging to an external company was run over and killed by a heavy vehicle at a motorway worksite on the A14 Bologna-Taranto highway near Bari. Another worker fell from the 11th floor of scaffolding in the EUR district of Rome and died. On Tuesday six workers lost their lives across Italy including four from falls and two dying of frostbite caused by leaked liquid hydrogen. The spate of workplace accidental deaths has continued despite promises to stem the rash of cases. Premier Mario Draghi on Monday sealed an accord with trade unions to up work safety by stiffening regulations and hiring thousands of new inspectors. Some 667 people lost their lives in workplace accidents in the first seven months of the year, sources said Tuesday. The issue has been top of public debate in Italy since the death of the 22-year-old mother of a five-year-old boy, Luana D'Orazio, in a textile mill accident near Prato on May 3. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa