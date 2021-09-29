Murder probe after woman found dead in home near Rome

Lamorgese has agreed to meet me on migrants says Salvini
ROME
29 Settembre 2021
ROME, SEP 29 - Italian police have opened a murder probe after a 68-year-old woman was found dead in her home near Rome on Tuesday. The woman was found at Tor San Lorenzo, in the comune of Ardea not far from the Italian capital. The body bore the signs of several injuries including one to the head, police from nearby Velletri said. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).
