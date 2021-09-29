Climate: Pope thanks young, 'you put adults in crisis'

VATICAN CITY, SEP 29 - Pope Francis on Wednesday thanked the young people attending the Youth4Climate conference in Milan saying they had "put adults in crisis". Swedish activist Greta Thunberg told the conference Tuesday they were fed up with years of empty words from governments and expected more "blah blah blah" ahead of the COP26 summit in Glasgow November 1-12. The pope said the young people's "vision is able to put into crisis the world of adults, because it shows that not only are you prepared for action, but you are also willing to carefully listen, for constructive dialogue and mutual understanding". (ANSA).