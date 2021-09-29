Mercoledì 29 Settembre 2021 | 18:06

ROME

Bvlgari to bring its talent and style to Expo 2020 Dubai

Brand also teaming up with top chef Niko Romito at World Fair

Bvlgari to bring its talent and style to Expo 2020 Dubai

ROME, SEP 29 - Bvlgari is set to bring its brand of style, design and ingenuity to Expo 2020 Dubai, which kicks off on Friday, as a Platinum Sponsor of the Italy Pavilion throughout the 6-month event. Visitors to the pavilion, which is expected to be one of the big attractions at the World Fair, will be able to marvel at the universe of Bvlgari's distinctive jewels in an experience of great visual impact heightened by a play of lights and contemporary art. The aim is to express Italian ingenuity "through a continuous dialogue between talent and design, between the present and the past" and "bring forth a mosaic of suggestions in the pursuit of endless discoveries". Bvlgari's rich programme of initiatives and events at Expo 2020 will also incorporate gourmet experiences thanks to the cooperation of Niko Romito. The Michelin star-winning chef will present his gastronomic project exclusively designed and produced for the Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts. The Italy Pavilion will also host the Spazio Niko Romito Bar and Cuisine, the gastronomic format developed by the chef to convey his idea of an Italian bar with informal cuisine. The world-leading maker of jewellery, watches, accessories and leather goods has also launched the "Bulgari Contemporary Art Award", a new prize offered in association with the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) with the support of the Italy Pavilion. "The Bulgari Contemporary Art Award embodies our Country's participation in Expo Dubai," said the Italian General Commissioner for Expo Dubai, Paolo Glisenti. "Creativity and ingenuity represent the Italy that we intend to narrate during the six-month Expo, in the course of which the display of the winning work will celebrate the long-standing relationship between Rome and Dubai". (ANSA).

