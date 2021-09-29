Worker dies after roof collapses, 9th in 2 days

BRINDISI, SEP 29 - A 42-year-old bricklayer, Benito Branca, died Wedmnesday while he was restructuring a house at Mesagne near Brindisi, local sources said - the ninth workplace accident death in Italy in two days. The man was reportedly on the pavement when the roof collapsed, bringing down his scaffolding and crushing him to death. Rescue workers extracted his body from the rubble. Earlier Wednesday a worker belonging to an external company was run over and killed by a heavy vehicle at a motorway worksite on the A14 Bologna-Taranto highway near Bari. Another worker was killed near Treviso on Wednesday. On Tuesday six workers lost their lives across Italy including four from falls and two dying of frostbite caused by leaked liquid hydrogen. The spate of workplace accidental deaths has continued despite promises to stem the rash of cases. Premier Mario Draghi on Monday sealed an accord with trade unions to up work safety by stiffening regulations and hiring thousands of new inspectors. Some 667 people lost their lives in workplace accidents in the first seven months of the year, sources said Tuesday. The issue has been top of public debate in Italy since the death of the 22-year-old mother of a five-year-old boy, Luana D'Orazio, in a textile mill accident near Prato on May 3. (ANSA).