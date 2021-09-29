Wasting food is like discarding people tweets pope

Bvlgari to bring its talent and style to Expo 2020 Dubai
ROME
29 Settembre 2021
ROME, SEP 29 - Wasting food is like discarding people, Pope Francis tweeted on the International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste Wednesday. "Fighting against the terrible scourge of hunger means also combatting waste," he tweeted. "Discarding food means discarding people. "It is scandalous not to realize how much food is a precious good and how so much good makes a bad end". (ANSA).
