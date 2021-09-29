Expo Dubai: Italy pavilion offers 'unforgettable experience'

ROME, SEP 29 - Expo 2020 Dubai kicks off on Friday and the Italy pavilion is set to be one of the star attractions. It uses architecture for a creative, innovative presentation of the pavilion's motto that "Beauty Connects People". Created by Carlo Ratti, Italo Rota, Matteo Gatto and F&M Ingegneria, it has been nominated in the Innovative Project of the Year category at the Construction Innovation Awards 2021. "The Ratti, Rota, Gatto and F&M project allows us to create not only an exhibitive space, but also a space that represents the height of Italian ingenuity," said Paolo Glisenti, the Commissioner General for Italy at Expo 2020 Dubai. "It will offer visitors an unforgettable experience, presenting to the world the multidisciplinary skills, talent and ingenuity that can act to promote new educational, professional and business opportunities. "The Italy Pavilion is created with contributions from partner companies of all dimensions, called to provide the best building, systems, technology and exhibition components, capable of demonstrating the highly innovative capabilities involved today in sustainability, circular economy and digital architecture". The Italy Pavilion is forecast to attract as many as 28,000 people a day for a potential total of more than five million visitors over the six-month period of the event, thanks in part to its strategic position, organizers have said. The pavilion is located between the "Opportunity" and "Sustainability" areas in the Expo 2020 Dubai site and it is close to the park enhances. This gives visitors an excellent view of the pavilion, as no structures are blocking vision of it from the front or side. Furthermore, the Italy Pavilion is also situated near the pavilions of India, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Japan and the United States. It sponsors include Bulgari, Eni, Ferrarelle, TIM, Lavazza, Leonardo, Fincantieri and Maserati. (ANSA).