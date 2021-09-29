Mercoledì 29 Settembre 2021 | 15:35

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Bvlgari to bring its talent and style to Expo 2020 Dubai

Bvlgari to bring its talent and style to Expo 2020 Dubai

 
VATICAN CITY
Climate: Pope thanks young, 'you put adults in crisis'

Climate: Pope thanks young, 'you put adults in crisis'

 
BRINDISI
Worker dies after roof collapses, 9th in 2 days

Worker dies after roof collapses, 9th in 2 days

 
ROME
Expo Dubai: Italy pavilion offers 'unforgettable experience'

Expo Dubai: Italy pavilion offers 'unforgettable experience'

 
ROME
Wasting food is like discarding people tweets pope

Wasting food is like discarding people tweets pope

 
BRESCIA
2 Germans sent to trial for killing Italian couple on lake

2 Germans sent to trial for killing Italian couple on lake

 
ROME
Salvini denies rift within League

Salvini denies rift within League

 
MILAN
Napoli ultra gets 4 yrs for vehicular homicide

Napoli ultra gets 4 yrs for vehicular homicide

 
ROME
Economic recovery better than expected says Mattarella

Economic recovery better than expected says Mattarella

 
CAGLIARI
Town councillor caught with 1kg of coke in car

Town councillor caught with 1kg of coke in car

 
ROME
Italian forests increase in size, CO2 absorption capacity

Italian forests increase in size, CO2 absorption capacity

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Bari, la protesta dei commercianti contro le chiusure: bloccata la tangenziale

Bari, riaperta SS16 dopo protesta ambulanti contro le chiusure Ft

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

ROME

Expo Dubai: Italy pavilion offers 'unforgettable experience'

Structure showcases 'the height of Italian ingenuity'

Expo Dubai: Italy pavilion offers 'unforgettable experience'

ROME, SEP 29 - Expo 2020 Dubai kicks off on Friday and the Italy pavilion is set to be one of the star attractions. It uses architecture for a creative, innovative presentation of the pavilion's motto that "Beauty Connects People". Created by Carlo Ratti, Italo Rota, Matteo Gatto and F&M Ingegneria, it has been nominated in the Innovative Project of the Year category at the Construction Innovation Awards 2021. "The Ratti, Rota, Gatto and F&M project allows us to create not only an exhibitive space, but also a space that represents the height of Italian ingenuity," said Paolo Glisenti, the Commissioner General for Italy at Expo 2020 Dubai. "It will offer visitors an unforgettable experience, presenting to the world the multidisciplinary skills, talent and ingenuity that can act to promote new educational, professional and business opportunities. "The Italy Pavilion is created with contributions from partner companies of all dimensions, called to provide the best building, systems, technology and exhibition components, capable of demonstrating the highly innovative capabilities involved today in sustainability, circular economy and digital architecture". The Italy Pavilion is forecast to attract as many as 28,000 people a day for a potential total of more than five million visitors over the six-month period of the event, thanks in part to its strategic position, organizers have said. The pavilion is located between the "Opportunity" and "Sustainability" areas in the Expo 2020 Dubai site and it is close to the park enhances. This gives visitors an excellent view of the pavilion, as no structures are blocking vision of it from the front or side. Furthermore, the Italy Pavilion is also situated near the pavilions of India, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Japan and the United States. It sponsors include Bulgari, Eni, Ferrarelle, TIM, Lavazza, Leonardo, Fincantieri and Maserati. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa