2 Germans sent to trial for killing Italian couple on lake

BRESCIA

Powerboat hit small boat on Lake Garda in June

BRESCIA, SEP 29 - Brescia prosecutors on Wednesday ordered an immediate trial for two German citizens accused of crashing into a boat on Lake Garda and killing two young Italian people in June. Patrick Kassen, who was piloting a powerboat, and his companion Christian Teismann, are to face a fast-track trial over the deaths of Umberto Garzarella and Greta Nedrotti. Garzarella, 37, from Salo', is thought to have been killed instantly while Nedrotti, 25, resident at Toscolano Maderno, is thought to have been knocked into the water and drowned. Nedrotti might have been saved if the powerboat carrying Kassen and fellow tourist Teismann had stopped to help, prosecutors have said. Kassen, 52, was arrested at the Brenner Pass while returning to Italy to turn himself in to the authorities. Teissman, 50, a company manager like his friend, was arrested in Italy. The first hearing has been set for November 10. (ANSA).

