ROME
VATICAN CITY
BRINDISI
ROME
ROME
BRESCIA
ROME
MILAN
ROME
CAGLIARI
ROME
ROME

Salvini denies rift within League

Leader says he sees eye-to-eye with Giorgetti

ROME, SEP 29 - League leader Matteo Salvini on Wednesday denied there being a rift within his right-wing group and said he saw eye-to-eye with Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, the nationalist party's No.2. There have been reports of tension between the two after Giorgetti criticised the centre-right coalition's candidate to be the next mayor of Rome and spoke in favour of independent candidate Carlo Calenda, a former centre-left minister. When asked by RAI radio on Wednesday if he saw things the same way as Giorgetti, Salvini replied: "absolutely". "While the newspapers deal with supposed rifts, we have been here for 30 years, trying to do things, such as stopping us going back to the Fornero (pension) law that would put millions of workers in a cage by raising the retirement age from 62 to 67". The League, which recently lost its lead in most opinion polls to the right-wing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, has also been rocked by the case of its former social-media chief, Luca Morisi, being implicated in a drugs probe. Salvini, who has always taken a tough stance on drugs crime, has said the news about the case was timed to come out shortly before a round of upcoming local elections in many cities, including Rome and Milan. "This attack on the League is unworthy of a civilized country"," Salvini told RAI radio. (ANSA).

