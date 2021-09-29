Town councillor caught with 1kg of coke in car

CAGLIARI, SEP 29 - A Sardinian town councillor was caught with 1kg of cocaine in his car Wednesday. Virgilio Vannini, 40, councillor at Anela near Sassari, was arrested after the police found the drugs and over 45,000 euros in cash in the vehicle. He was stopped on a state highway near Serdiana in southern Sardinia after performing a risky overtaking of a tractor. Noting the man's nervous behaviour, the cops decided to search his Alfa Romeo 159. They found three packages containing drugs and cash underneath the dashboard. The man was detained and taken to prison at Uta near Cagliari. (ANSA).