Napoli ultra gets 4 yrs for vehicular homicide

MILAN, SEP 29 - A Napoli ultra got four years in jail on appeal Wednesday for running over and killing a Varese fan in scuffles ahead of the Inter-Napoli Serie A match at the San Siro on December 26, 1018. The verdict upheld that of the first-instance trial two years ago. The Napoli fan, 42-year-old Fabio Manduca, was convicted of the vehicular homicide of Varese fan Daniele Belardinelli, whose team is twinned with Inter. The incident took place amid clashes near the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, the alternative name for San Siro. Milan prosecutors had requested 16 years for Manduca for premeditated murder. The Napoli fan also had his driving license confiscated. The judge awarded damages of 80,000 euros to the civil plaintiffs: Belardinelli's wife, eldest daughter, and mother. (ANSA).