Economic recovery better than expected says Mattarella

ROME, SEP 29 - Italy's economic recovery from the COVID-19 emergency is even bigger and better than expected, President Sergio Mattarella told the annual assembly of retail group Confcommercio on Wednesday. "I send a cordial greeting to the participants in the assembly of Confcommercio Imprese per l'Italia which is being held this year in a phase of economic recovery that is more intense than expectations, after the dramatic crisis caused by the pandemic, which hit the sectors of services, retail, hospitality and tourism particularly hard," he said in a message. Confcommercio chief Carlo Sangalli told the assembly that spending at hotels, bars and restaurants would be 34 billion euros down by the end of the year. He added that the solution to 'social dumping' was not a minimum wage but raising the national collective contract. (ANSA).