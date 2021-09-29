Mercoledì 29 Settembre 2021 | 12:49

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Italian forests increase in size, CO2 absorption capacity

Italian forests increase in size, CO2 absorption capacity

 
ROME
Another workplace death, 7th in 2 days

Another workplace death, 7th in 2 days

 
ROME
'Not certain' youngsters will get 3rd vaccine dose

'Not certain' youngsters will get 3rd vaccine dose

 
ROME
Govt sees growth of 6% this year, deficit under 10%

Govt sees growth of 6% this year, deficit under 10%

 
ROME
Soccer: Milan suffer heartbreak on home return to UCL

Soccer: Milan suffer heartbreak on home return to UCL

 
PADUA
Another 4 workers die as deadly accident spate continues

Another 4 workers die as deadly accident spate continues

 
ROME
Electricity bills to rise 29.8% from Fri, gas up 14.4%

Electricity bills to rise 29.8% from Fri, gas up 14.4%

 
PADUA
Worker falls to death near Padua

Worker falls to death near Padua

 
ROME
COVID: 2,985 new cases, 65 more victims

COVID: 2,985 new cases, 65 more victims

 
REGGIO CALABRIA
FI Senator gets 5 yrs 4 mts for 'Ndrangheta vote buying

FI Senator gets 5 yrs 4 mts for 'Ndrangheta vote buying

 
ROME
COVID-19: CTS panel OKs upping audiences at shows, events (3)

COVID-19: CTS panel OKs upping audiences at shows, events (3)

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Bari, la protesta dei commercianti contro le chiusure: bloccata la tangenziale

Bari, riaperta SS16 dopo protesta ambulanti contro le chiusure Ft

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

ROME

Italian forests increase in size, CO2 absorption capacity

Bringing down planetary fever says Carabinieri report

Italian forests increase in size, CO2 absorption capacity

ROME, SEP 29 - Italian forests have increases in size and their capacity to absorb CO2, a report out Wednesday said. In the last 10 years, said the Carabinieri's national inventory on forest carbon reservoirs, the national wooded surface area has risen by around 587,000 hectares to a total of some 11 million hectares. The forest biomass is up 18.4% in that time, the report said. This has enabled Italian woods and forests to absorb 290 million more tonnes of CO2. The report, complied with the help of environmental group CREA, was said to be a "green thermometer" able to gauge the state of vitality of Italian forests and their contribution to bringing down the planet's fever from the climate crisis. Woods cover some 36.7% of Italian territory, the survey said. The number of cubic metres of biomass per hectare has risen from 144.9 to 165.4 since 2011, the report said. The amount of CO2 absorbed from the atmosphere has gone from 1.789 million tonnes to 2.088 million, it said. That corresponds to 569 million tonnes of CO2 trapped in biomass and dead wood. "Carbon dioxide is the greenhouse gas most responsible for the global rise in temperatures and forests play an essential role in protecting natural and global environmental equilibria," said the Carabinieri forest rangers.. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa