ROME

Another workplace death, 7th in 2 days

Highway worker run over near Bari

Another workplace death, 7th in 2 days

ROME, SEP 29 - Italy saw another workplace accident death Wednesday, the seventh in two days. A worker belonging to an external company was run over and killed by a heavy vehicle at a motorway worksite on the A14 Bologna-Taranto highway near Bari. Motorway company Autostrade said the works had been correctly flagged. The accident happened on the stretch of road between Poggio Imperiale and San Severo. On Tuesday six workers lost their lives across Italy including four from falls and two dying of frostbite caused by leaked liquid hydrogen. The spate of workplace accidental deaths has continued despite promises to stem the rash of cases. Premier Mario Draghi on Monday sealed an accord with trade unions to up work safety by stiffening regulations and hiring thousands of new inspectors. Some 667 people lost their lives in workplace accidents in the first seven months of the year, sources said Tuesday. The issue has been top of public debate in Italy since the death of the 22-year-old mother of a five-year-old boy, Luana D'Orazio, in a textile mill accident near Prato on May 3. (ANSA).

