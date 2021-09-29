Mercoledì 29 Settembre 2021 | 12:49

ROME

'Not certain' youngsters will get 3rd vaccine dose

Helping other countries is priority now says Locatelli

'Not certain' youngsters will get 3rd vaccine dose

ROME, SEP 29 - Franco Locatelli, the coordinator of the CTS expert panel advising the government on its policies to combat COVID-19, said Wednesday that it is not certain that young people in Italy will get a third dose of a coronavirus vaccine. Italy has started giving third vaccine doses to the clinically vulnerable, such as people who have had transplants and the immunosuppressed, the over-80s, care-home residents and health workers. "I say with extreme clarity that it can by no means be taken for granted that young, healthy people will have to have a third dose," Locatelli told reporters in Genoa. "At the moment, it is important to give coverage to the low and medium-income countries where the vaccination campaign is incomparably low in terms of the the number of immunized people". Over 45 million people in Italy, more than 83% of the population over 12, have had at least one COVID vaccine dose so far, according to government data. Over 42 million people, 78.24% of the population over 12, are double jabbed or have had the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. So far 61,494 people in Italy had had a third dose of a COVID vaccine. (ANSA).

