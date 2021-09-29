Mercoledì 29 Settembre 2021 | 12:49

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Italian forests increase in size, CO2 absorption capacity

Italian forests increase in size, CO2 absorption capacity

 
ROME
Another workplace death, 7th in 2 days

Another workplace death, 7th in 2 days

 
ROME
'Not certain' youngsters will get 3rd vaccine dose

'Not certain' youngsters will get 3rd vaccine dose

 
ROME
Govt sees growth of 6% this year, deficit under 10%

Govt sees growth of 6% this year, deficit under 10%

 
ROME
Soccer: Milan suffer heartbreak on home return to UCL

Soccer: Milan suffer heartbreak on home return to UCL

 
PADUA
Another 4 workers die as deadly accident spate continues

Another 4 workers die as deadly accident spate continues

 
ROME
Electricity bills to rise 29.8% from Fri, gas up 14.4%

Electricity bills to rise 29.8% from Fri, gas up 14.4%

 
PADUA
Worker falls to death near Padua

Worker falls to death near Padua

 
ROME
COVID: 2,985 new cases, 65 more victims

COVID: 2,985 new cases, 65 more victims

 
REGGIO CALABRIA
FI Senator gets 5 yrs 4 mts for 'Ndrangheta vote buying

FI Senator gets 5 yrs 4 mts for 'Ndrangheta vote buying

 
ROME
COVID-19: CTS panel OKs upping audiences at shows, events (3)

COVID-19: CTS panel OKs upping audiences at shows, events (3)

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Bari, la protesta dei commercianti contro le chiusure: bloccata la tangenziale

Bari, riaperta SS16 dopo protesta ambulanti contro le chiusure Ft

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

ROME

Govt sees growth of 6% this year, deficit under 10%

Interventions to boost GDP by 0.5 of a point -NADEF blueprint

Govt sees growth of 6% this year, deficit under 10%

ROME, SEP 29 - Italy's GDP is set to increase by 6% this year and by 4.7% in 2022 with the help of government interventions, while the deficit will be significantly lower than previously expected, according to a draft of the NADEF updated economic blueprint that is being examined by Premier Mario Draghi's cabinet. The draft document estimates that the interventions will boost growth by 0.5 of a percentage point as it says GDP would rise by 4.2% next year without them. The Italian economy is bouncing back after plunging by 8.9% in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The draft NADEF said that, with the help of the interventions, Italy's GDP will rise by 2.8% in 2023 and 1.9% in 2024. It said that Italy's deficit-to-GDP ratio should be under 10% at 9.4% this year, down from the target of 11.8% set in April, thanks to a stronger-than-expected recovery. Last year's deficit was 9.5%. The draft NADEF said the deficit-to-GDP ratio will fall to 5.6% in 2022, and then drop further, to 3.9% in 2023 and 3.3% in 2024. The document said that Italy's debt-to-GDP ratio will drop to 153.5% this year, down from 155.6% in 2020, thanks to higher GDP and lower deficit levels than previously forecast. . It said that the expansive policies will continue until the economy has regained pre-COVID levels and also recouped the growth that it failed to registered due to the pandemic, saying this should take place in 2024 if COVID-19-linked restrictions continue to be eased. The document said Italy's GDP should get back to the pre-COVID level of the fourth quarter of 2019 in the second quarter of 2022. It said that, from 2024, Italy's budget will seek to reduce the nation's structural deficit and bring the debt-to-GDP ratio down to pre-COVID levels by 2030. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa