Govt sees growth of 6% this year, deficit under 10%

ROME, SEP 29 - Italy's GDP is set to increase by 6% this year and by 4.7% in 2022 with the help of government interventions, while the deficit will be significantly lower than previously expected, according to a draft of the NADEF updated economic blueprint that is being examined by Premier Mario Draghi's cabinet. The draft document estimates that the interventions will boost growth by 0.5 of a percentage point as it says GDP would rise by 4.2% next year without them. The Italian economy is bouncing back after plunging by 8.9% in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The draft NADEF said that, with the help of the interventions, Italy's GDP will rise by 2.8% in 2023 and 1.9% in 2024. It said that Italy's deficit-to-GDP ratio should be under 10% at 9.4% this year, down from the target of 11.8% set in April, thanks to a stronger-than-expected recovery. Last year's deficit was 9.5%. The draft NADEF said the deficit-to-GDP ratio will fall to 5.6% in 2022, and then drop further, to 3.9% in 2023 and 3.3% in 2024. The document said that Italy's debt-to-GDP ratio will drop to 153.5% this year, down from 155.6% in 2020, thanks to higher GDP and lower deficit levels than previously forecast. . It said that the expansive policies will continue until the economy has regained pre-COVID levels and also recouped the growth that it failed to registered due to the pandemic, saying this should take place in 2024 if COVID-19-linked restrictions continue to be eased. The document said Italy's GDP should get back to the pre-COVID level of the fourth quarter of 2019 in the second quarter of 2022. It said that, from 2024, Italy's budget will seek to reduce the nation's structural deficit and bring the debt-to-GDP ratio down to pre-COVID levels by 2030. (ANSA).