Soccer: Milan suffer heartbreak on home return to UCL

ROME, SEP 29 - AC Milan suffered heartbreak in their first Champions League match at San Siro in seven years, losing 2-1 to Atletico Madrid due to a stoppage-time penalty after playing most of the match in 10 men. Rafael Leao put the seven-time European champions in front in early on, but Stefano Pioli's men suffered a decisive setback when Franck Kessie was sent off on the half-hour mark for a second yellow card. The hosts coped well with the Spanish champions attempts to fight back until the closing, when Antoine Griezmann volleyed home to level. Luis Suarez then concerted a penalty conceded for handball in stoppage time to win the game for the visitors. Milan are bottom of Group B with zero points after they lost their opening game at Liverpool too. There was also disappointment for Inter, who were held to goalless draw at Shakhtar Donetsk. They are third in Group D with one point, five behind surprise leaders Sheriff, who won 2-1 at Real Madrid on Tuesday. On Wednesday Atalanta visit Young Boys and Juventus take on European champions Chelsea in Turin. (ANSA).