PADUA

Worker falls to death near Padua

Two others frozen to death by liquid nitrogen near Milan

Worker falls to death near Padua

PADUA, SEP 28 - A factory worker fell to his death from five-metre-high scaffolding near Padua on Tuesday, the latest in a spate of workplace accident deaths in Italy. The man was employed by the Lavor Metal company at Loreggia. An emergency team rushed to the scene but could only confirm the man had died of multiple internal injuries. An autopsy has been ordered. Earlier Tuesday two workers, an Italian and an Indian, were frozen to death by leaked liquid nitrogen at a university-hospital near Milan. The accident happened at the Humanitas University, next to the hospital of the same name,at Pieve Emanuele. The pair, who were employed by external firm Sol, died of frostbite. Police said they were probably killed by liquid nitrogen that leaked into the room. The victims were named as Emanuele Zanin, 46, and his Indian colleague Jagdeep Singh, 42. As part of the Sol Group, they worked for the Autotrasporti Pé transport company at Costa Volpino near Bergamo. It was their job to transport liquid nitrogen, Sol said. Premier Mario Draghi on Monday sealed an accord with trade unions to up work safety by stiffening regulations and hiring thousands of new inspectors. Some 667 people lost their lives in workplaces accidents in the first seven months of the year, sources said Tuesday. The issue has been on the front page since the death of the 22-year-old mother of a five-year-old boy, Luana D'Orazio, in a textile mill accident near Prato on May 3. (ANSA).

