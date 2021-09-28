FI Senator gets 5 yrs 4 mts for 'Ndrangheta vote buying

Electricity bills to rise 29.8% from Fri, gas up 14.4%
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
i più letti
REGGIO CALABRIA
28 Settembre 2021
REGGIO CALABRIA, SEP 28 - Centre-right Forza Italia (FI) Senator Marco Siclari got five years and months in jail Tuesday for vote buying from the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta mafia. He was found guilty of trading votes for money and favours with the clans of Sant'Eufemia d'Aspromonte. The court found that Siclari was backed at the 2018 general election by the Alvaro clan. (ANSA).
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su