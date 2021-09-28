COVID-19: CTS panel OKs upping audiences at shows, events (2)

ROME, SEP 28 - The CTS panel of experts advising the government on the battle against COVID-19 has given the all-clear to increasing the number of people that can watch cultural and sporting events live. Stadiums will be able to sell tickets up to 75% of their full capacity, compared to 50% at the moment, while cinemas and theatres will be allowed to go up to 80%. There will be no capacity restrictions for museums although they will be obliged to make sure social distancing is respected. Everyone taking part in such events is obliged to have the Green Pass vaccine passport. League leader Matteo Salvini argued the move does not go far enough, saying "our request is to reopen everything for everyone". Sports Undersecretary Valentina Vezzali, the multiple gold medal former fencer, said the government was working towards having 100% in-person crowds at sports events as soon as possible. (ANSA).