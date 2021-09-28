Martedì 28 Settembre 2021 | 18:04

ROME
Electricity bills to rise 29.8% from Fri, gas up 14.4%

PADUA
Worker falls to death near Padua

ROME
COVID: 2,985 new cases, 65 more victims

REGGIO CALABRIA
FI Senator gets 5 yrs 4 mts for 'Ndrangheta vote buying

ROME
COVID-19: CTS panel OKs upping audiences at shows, events (2)

VATICAN CITY
Climate: Choose simpler lifestyles tweets pope

Zaki: trial postponed until 7 December

ROME
Saipem, 4 individuals acquitted over profit warning

ROME
Fedez probed for defaming man who killed parents

ROME
COVID: Patuanelli isolating after contact

Zaki: hearing in Mansoura underway

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Cremlino, Nato in Ucraina sarebbe oltre linee rosse di Mosca

La malandra di polpo conquista MasterChef

VATICAN CITY

Climate: Choose simpler lifestyles tweets pope

'More respectful of Creation'

VATICAN CITY, SEP 28 - We should all choose simpler lifestyles amid the climate crisis and other emergencies, Pope Francis tweeted Tuesday. "At this time of crisis- health, social, environmental - let's reflect how the use we make of many material goods is often damaging for the Earth," Francis said on Twitter. "Let's choose to change and let's walk towards simpler lifestyles, more respectful of Creation". In another tweet, the Argentine pontiff said "Christian spirituality proposes the sobriety and simplicity that enable us to stop and taste little things, to be thankful for the possibilities that life offers without getting attached to what we have nor getting sad about what we don't possess. #TimeofCreation". (ANSA).

