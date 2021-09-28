Climate: Choose simpler lifestyles tweets pope

VATICAN CITY, SEP 28 - We should all choose simpler lifestyles amid the climate crisis and other emergencies, Pope Francis tweeted Tuesday. "At this time of crisis- health, social, environmental - let's reflect how the use we make of many material goods is often damaging for the Earth," Francis said on Twitter. "Let's choose to change and let's walk towards simpler lifestyles, more respectful of Creation". In another tweet, the Argentine pontiff said "Christian spirituality proposes the sobriety and simplicity that enable us to stop and taste little things, to be thankful for the possibilities that life offers without getting attached to what we have nor getting sad about what we don't possess. #TimeofCreation". (ANSA).