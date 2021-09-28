Zaki: trial postponed until 7 December

(ANSAmed) - MANSOURA, 28 SET - The trial of Patrick Zaki has been adjourned until 7 December, when the next hearing will be held, said a police officer in the courtroom at the court of Mansoura. "The postponement was decided upon so that the defence can obtain an official copy of the case file, make its own briefs, and represent Patrick in the best way with a strong brief," his lead attorney, Hoda Nasrallah, told ANSA. Speaking in front of the courthouse, Nasrallah told ANSA that thus far "they have submitted the proceedings without providing an official copy or photocopy". "We have some points in mind, but to file the briefs we need to have the documents in hand so we can use them fully, and thus far this hasn't been possible," Nasrallah said. (ANSAmed).