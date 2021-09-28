Martedì 28 Settembre 2021 | 16:20

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Saipem, 4 individuals acquitted over profit warning

Saipem, 4 individuals acquitted over profit warning

 
ROME
Fedez probed for defaming man who killed parents

Fedez probed for defaming man who killed parents

 
ROME
COVID: Patuanelli isolating after contact

COVID: Patuanelli isolating after contact

 
Zaki: hearing in Mansoura underway

Zaki: hearing in Mansoura underway

 
ROME
Rome to bid for 2030 Expo says Draghi

Rome to bid for 2030 Expo says Draghi

 
MILAN
2 workers freeze to death near Milan

2 workers freeze to death near Milan

 
ROME
'Sexist' woman's statue unveiled at Risorgimento site

'Sexist' woman's statue unveiled at Risorgimento site

 
ROME
United Nations to shine spotlight on SDGs at Expo 2020 Dubai

United Nations to shine spotlight on SDGs at Expo 2020 Dubai

 
ROME
Youth4Climate: We want climate justice now says Greta

Youth4Climate: We want climate justice now says Greta

 
ROME
Telegram blocks anti-vax channel for inciting violence

Telegram blocks anti-vax channel for inciting violence

 
ROME
Draghi vows to step up L'Aquila reconstruction

Draghi vows to step up L'Aquila reconstruction

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Cremlino, Nato in Ucraina sarebbe oltre linee rosse di Mosca

Cremlino, Nato in Ucraina sarebbe oltre linee rosse di Mosca

La malandra di polpo conquista MasterChef

La malandra di polpo conquista MasterChef

ROME

Saipem, 4 individuals acquitted over profit warning

Former CEO Tali among defendants cleared of market manipulation

Saipem, 4 individuals acquitted over profit warning

ROME, SEP 28 - A Milan court on Tuesday cleared Italian oilfield services company Saipem and four individuals of charges of market manipulation in relation to a 2013 profit warning. The warning caused a significant drop in the company's share price. Former Vice-President and CEO Pietro Tali was among the defendants who were cleared. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa