Saipem, 4 individuals acquitted over profit warning
ROME
28 Settembre 2021
ROME, SEP 28 - A Milan court on Tuesday cleared Italian oilfield services company Saipem and four individuals of charges of market manipulation in relation to a 2013 profit warning. The warning caused a significant drop in the company's share price. Former Vice-President and CEO Pietro Tali was among the defendants who were cleared. (ANSA).
