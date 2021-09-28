Martedì 28 Settembre 2021 | 16:20

Saipem, 4 individuals acquitted over profit warning

Fedez probed for defaming man who killed parents

COVID: Patuanelli isolating after contact

Zaki: hearing in Mansoura underway

Rome to bid for 2030 Expo says Draghi

2 workers freeze to death near Milan

'Sexist' woman's statue unveiled at Risorgimento site

United Nations to shine spotlight on SDGs at Expo 2020 Dubai

Youth4Climate: We want climate justice now says Greta

Telegram blocks anti-vax channel for inciting violence

Draghi vows to step up L'Aquila reconstruction

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Fedez probed for defaming man who killed parents

Rapper referred to double murder in song No Game-Freestyle

ROME, SEP 28 - Italian rapper Fedez is under investigation in Rome for the alleged aggravated defamation of Pietro Maso, a man who was sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing his parents in 1991, after the latter's lawyer filed a complaint. The case regards a reference to the double murder in a song Fedez released in June, No Game-Freestyle. A section goes "greetings to the family of Pietro Maso, life always hits you when your head's up, like when your nose bleeds". In the complaint Maso, who regained his freedom after 22 years in jail in 2015, said the song explicitly referred to his case, one which he had managed to overcome following a "tough, painful path". He said the expressions were defamatory towards him and said artistic freedom did not give anyone the right to injure the honour of others, especially when the subject does not have any topical or historic interest. The fact that Fedez, one of Italy's most popular musicians, is being probed does not necessarily mean he will face charges. (ANSA).

