2 workers freeze to death near Milan

MILAN, SEP 28 - Two workers froze to death in a liquid nitrogen tank at a hospital near Milan on Tuesday, the latest in a spate of work accident deaths in Italy. The accident happened at the Humanitas Hospital at Pieve Emanuele. The pair, who were employed by an external firm, died of frostbite. Police are trying to establish how the tragedy occurred. Autopsies have been ordered. (ANSA).