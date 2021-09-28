Martedì 28 Settembre 2021 | 14:31

Zaki: hearing in Mansoura underway

ROME
Rome to bid for 2030 Expo says Draghi

MILAN
2 workers freeze to death near Milan

ROME
'Sexist' woman's statue unveiled at Risorgimento site

ROME
United Nations to shine spotlight on SDGs at Expo 2020 Dubai

ROME
Youth4Climate: We want climate justice now says Greta

ROME
Telegram blocks anti-vax channel for inciting violence

ROME
Draghi vows to step up L'Aquila reconstruction

ROME
Migrant boat carrying 686 people lands in Lampedusa

ROME
UEFA drops bid to punish Juve, Real, Barca for Super League

ROME
COVID-19: CTS panel OKs upping audiences at shows, events

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

UN to have dedicated space at World Fair, the #UNHub

ROME, SEP 28 - The United Nations has presented its participation at Expo 2020 Dubai, saying this will focus on shining the spotlight on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The UN said it sees Expo 2020, which opens on October 1 and runs until the end of March, as an opportunity to showcase how the United Nations System works to deal with global challenges and to create a world in which everyone thrives in peace, dignity and equality on a healthy planet. The United Nations will have a dedicated space, #UNHub, in the thematic pavilion dedicated to the SDGs. Mission Possible - The Opportunity Pavilion, is one of three thematic pavilions curated by Expo 2020 that showcases how small actions can make a big impact on communities and inspires visitors to become agents of change for a better future. Furthermore, the UN's agencies, funds and programmes are taking the lead on international days and thematic events and activities during the six months of the World Fair. The United Nations has also invited participating countries to highlight their own work to achieve the SDGs, especially during the Global Goals week from January 16 to 22. Expo 2020 Dubai is the first World Fair to be held in the Middle East and, with 192 participating nations, each with their own pavilion, it will be the most diverse in the history of the event. (ANSA).

