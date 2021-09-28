Martedì 28 Settembre 2021 | 12:39

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Youth4Climate: We want climate justice now says Greta

Youth4Climate: We want climate justice now says Greta

 
ROME
Telegram blocks anti-vax channel for inciting violence

Telegram blocks anti-vax channel for inciting violence

 
ROME
Draghi vows to step up L'Aquila reconstruction

Draghi vows to step up L'Aquila reconstruction

 
ROME
Migrant boat carrying 686 people lands in Lampedusa

Migrant boat carrying 686 people lands in Lampedusa

 
ROME
UEFA drops bid to punish Juve, Real, Barca for Super League

UEFA drops bid to punish Juve, Real, Barca for Super League

 
ROME
COVID-19: CTS panel OKs upping audiences at shows, events

COVID-19: CTS panel OKs upping audiences at shows, events

 
ROME
Måneskin to tour Europe next February-March

Måneskin to tour Europe next February-March

 
ROME
COVID: 1,772 new cases, 45 more victims

COVID: 1,772 new cases, 45 more victims

 
ROME
Ryder Cup 'will be spectacular' in Rome

Ryder Cup 'will be spectacular' in Rome

 
ROME
Euthanasia referendum bid spurs grave disquiet - CEI

Euthanasia referendum bid spurs grave disquiet - CEI

 
ROME
Piedmont boasts a complete mobility, transport sector

Piedmont boasts a complete mobility, transport sector

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Cremlino, Nato in Ucraina sarebbe oltre linee rosse di Mosca

Cremlino, Nato in Ucraina sarebbe oltre linee rosse di Mosca

La malandra di polpo conquista MasterChef

La malandra di polpo conquista MasterChef

ROME

Youth4Climate: We want climate justice now says Greta

Swedish activist in Milan for five-day event

Youth4Climate: We want climate justice now says Greta

ROME, SEP 28 - Greta Thunberg said at the opening of the Youth4Climate meet in Milan Tuesday that "we want climate justice, and we want it now". The Swedish climate activist, 18, who launched the FridaysForFuture school strike protests three years ago to raise awareness of the climate crisis, said "we only hear words from world leaders, blah blah blah. "Emissions are continuing to rise. "We can reverse this trend, but drastic solutions will be needed. "And since we don't have technological solutions, we must change ourselves. "We can no longer let power decide what hope is. "Hope is not something passive, it isn't blah blah blah. "Hope means telling the truth, it means acting. And hope always comes to people." Thunberg said she expected "a lot of words" at the youth events linked to the PreCop26 session in the Lombard capital. "I'm well, and I have the same expectations as many other meetings, many words," she said. "The climate crisis is a symptom of a broader crisis, the social crisis of inequality, which comes from colonialism," Thunberg added. "A crisis that stems from the idea that some people are worth more than others". She said "we are moving fast in the wrong direction. Our leaders do not act voluntarily, and that is a betrayal. They can't say that they're doing it, because they continue to open coal mines and exploit deposits, without increasing funds for vulnerable countries. They select young people like us pretending to listen to us, but they don't. They have never listened to us". At the end of her speech, Thunberg swapped slogans with the crowd saying "what do we want", to the reply "climate justice!" and adding "when do we want it", spurring the response "now!". The Youth4Climate and Pre-COP26 event is set to last for five days and feature another young activist, Vanessa Nakate, as well as Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani and Education MInister Patrizio Bianchi. Cingolani told the protesting youth Tuesday that "protests are useful but we must join forces". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa