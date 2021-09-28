Martedì 28 Settembre 2021 | 12:39

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Youth4Climate: We want climate justice now says Greta

Youth4Climate: We want climate justice now says Greta

 
ROME
Telegram blocks anti-vax channel for inciting violence

Telegram blocks anti-vax channel for inciting violence

 
ROME
Draghi vows to step up L'Aquila reconstruction

Draghi vows to step up L'Aquila reconstruction

 
ROME
Migrant boat carrying 686 people lands in Lampedusa

Migrant boat carrying 686 people lands in Lampedusa

 
ROME
UEFA drops bid to punish Juve, Real, Barca for Super League

UEFA drops bid to punish Juve, Real, Barca for Super League

 
ROME
COVID-19: CTS panel OKs upping audiences at shows, events

COVID-19: CTS panel OKs upping audiences at shows, events

 
ROME
Måneskin to tour Europe next February-March

Måneskin to tour Europe next February-March

 
ROME
COVID: 1,772 new cases, 45 more victims

COVID: 1,772 new cases, 45 more victims

 
ROME
Ryder Cup 'will be spectacular' in Rome

Ryder Cup 'will be spectacular' in Rome

 
ROME
Euthanasia referendum bid spurs grave disquiet - CEI

Euthanasia referendum bid spurs grave disquiet - CEI

 
ROME
Piedmont boasts a complete mobility, transport sector

Piedmont boasts a complete mobility, transport sector

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Cremlino, Nato in Ucraina sarebbe oltre linee rosse di Mosca

Cremlino, Nato in Ucraina sarebbe oltre linee rosse di Mosca

La malandra di polpo conquista MasterChef

La malandra di polpo conquista MasterChef

ROME

Migrant boat carrying 686 people lands in Lampedusa

Island's hotspot four-times over capacity

Migrant boat carrying 686 people lands in Lampedusa

ROME, SEP 28 - A 15-metre-long fishing boat carrying 686 asylum seekers landed on the Italian island of Lampedusa late on Monday. Five of the asylum seekers were taken to a clinic because they were unwell. The asylum seekers were originally from Egypt, Chad, Morocco, Syria, Bangladesh, Sudan, Nigeria, Ethiopia and Senegal. The fishing boat, which was intercepted by the Italian authorities some eight miles off the coast, started out from Zuwara, in Libya. At the time of writing there were 1,091 people at Lampedusa's migrant hotspot, which only has capacity for 250 people. Four more boats carrying a total of 67 people arrived at Lampedusa overnight. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa