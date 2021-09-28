Migrant boat carrying 686 people lands in Lampedusa

ROME, SEP 28 - A 15-metre-long fishing boat carrying 686 asylum seekers landed on the Italian island of Lampedusa late on Monday. Five of the asylum seekers were taken to a clinic because they were unwell. The asylum seekers were originally from Egypt, Chad, Morocco, Syria, Bangladesh, Sudan, Nigeria, Ethiopia and Senegal. The fishing boat, which was intercepted by the Italian authorities some eight miles off the coast, started out from Zuwara, in Libya. At the time of writing there were 1,091 people at Lampedusa's migrant hotspot, which only has capacity for 250 people. Four more boats carrying a total of 67 people arrived at Lampedusa overnight. (ANSA).