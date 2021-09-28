UEFA drops bid to punish Juve, Real, Barca for Super League

ROME, SEP 28 - European soccer's governing body UEFA has said that it has dropped disciplinary procedures against Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona over the failed attempt to form a European Super League. While nine of the 12 clubs that tried to form the breakaway competition, including AC Milan and Inter, had made peace with UEFA after abandoning the project, Juve, Barcelona and Real Madrid said they were still committed to it. "UEFA takes note of the letter sent today by the independent UEFA Appeals Body in which the disciplinary proceedings that had been opened against FC Barcelona, Juventus FC and Real Madrid CF for a potential violation of UEFA's legal framework in connection with the so-called 'Super League' project have been declared null and void, without any prejudice, as if the proceedings had never been opened," UEFA said in a statement. The move comes after a Madrid court said UEFA should not seek to punish Juve, Real and Barca over the attempted breakaway. (ANSA).