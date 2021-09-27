ROME, SEP 27 - The Ryder Cup will be spectacular in Rome in two years' time, Italian Gold Federation President Franco Chimenti said after the 43rd edition ended in a record 19-9 win for the Americans at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin Sunday. "It will be a spectacle," Chimenti said of the event already being organised at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club at Guidonia Montecelio on the outskirts of the Italian capital. "Let's look forward to a unique event, at a very high level, because if that were not the case then it would contradict all that has been done in this period by Italian sport with extraordinary Olympics and Paralympics. "And we hope to have Italian golfers in the field, we are working hard to give Europe the champions it deserves". Chimenti, who admitted the Wisconsin defeat had been "humiliating", said he was hoping for a return to form of 2018 British Open winner Francesco Molinari, Italy's only major winner, and Guido Migliozzi, who came fourth in this year's US Open. (ANSA).