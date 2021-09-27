Lunedì 27 Settembre 2021 | 18:58

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Måneskin to tour Europe next February-March

Måneskin to tour Europe next February-March

 
ROME
COVID: 1,772 new cases, 45 more victims

COVID: 1,772 new cases, 45 more victims

 
ROME
Ryder Cup 'will be spectacular' in Rome

Ryder Cup 'will be spectacular' in Rome

 
ROME
Euthanasia referendum bid spurs grave disquiet - CEI

Euthanasia referendum bid spurs grave disquiet - CEI

 
ROME
Piedmont boasts a complete mobility, transport sector

Piedmont boasts a complete mobility, transport sector

 
ROME
More bad weather to hit Italy

More bad weather to hit Italy

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope decries abortion, euthanasia

Pope decries abortion, euthanasia

 
ROME
Expo Dubai: ANSA website goes online

Expo Dubai: ANSA website goes online

 
ROME
Renzi's dad indicted for influence peddling

Renzi's dad indicted for influence peddling

 
ROME
VTM Conference offers a day of exchange and debate

VTM Conference offers a day of exchange and debate

 
ROME
Future of vehicles and transport discussed at VTM Conference

Future of vehicles and transport discussed at VTM Conference

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

La malandra di polpo conquista MasterChef

La malandra di polpo conquista MasterChef

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Incidente sulla 16: è ancora caos sulla statale

Bisceglie, incidente sulla 16: ecco il caos sulla statale

ROME

Ryder Cup 'will be spectacular' in Rome

Hope to provide Italian golfers for competition says Chimenti

Ryder Cup 'will be spectacular' in Rome

ROME, SEP 27 - The Ryder Cup will be spectacular in Rome in two years' time, Italian Gold Federation President Franco Chimenti said after the 43rd edition ended in a record 19-9 win for the Americans at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin Sunday. "It will be a spectacle," Chimenti said of the event already being organised at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club at Guidonia Montecelio on the outskirts of the Italian capital. "Let's look forward to a unique event, at a very high level, because if that were not the case then it would contradict all that has been done in this period by Italian sport with extraordinary Olympics and Paralympics. "And we hope to have Italian golfers in the field, we are working hard to give Europe the champions it deserves". Chimenti, who admitted the Wisconsin defeat had been "humiliating", said he was hoping for a return to form of 2018 British Open winner Francesco Molinari, Italy's only major winner, and Guido Migliozzi, who came fourth in this year's US Open. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa