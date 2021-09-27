COVID: 1,772 new cases, 45 more victims

ROME, SEP 27 - There have been 1,772 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 45 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Monday. That compares with 3,099 new cases and 44 more victims Sunday. Some 124,077 more tests have been done, compared with 276,221 Sunday. The positivity rate is up from 1.1% to 1.4%. Intensive care cases are up five, and hospital admissions up 52. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,662,087, and the death toll 130,742. The recovered and discharged are 4,430,265, up 2,892 on Sunday. The currently positive are 101,080, down 1,164. (ANSA).