Pope decries abortion, euthanasia

VATICAN CITY, SEP 27 - Pope Francis on Monday again decried abortion and euthanasia as being part of a culture of waste and death. Speaking to some 100 participants in the 2-day general assembly of the Vatican's Pontifical Academy for Life, Francis lamented today's culture of waste which does away with babies with abortion, killing them directly, Vatican News reported. This has become a "normal" habit, which is very ugly and "really a murder". In this regard, the Pope asked a double question: "Is it right to eliminate, to take a human life to solve a problem? Is it right to hire a hitman to solve a problem? That's what abortion is." The Holy Father also spoke about the elderly, who are regarded as "waste material" a bit because they are of no use... But they are roots of wisdom, which this civilization discards. He denounced what he described as the law of "hidden" euthanasia, which shortens the life of the elderly who are provided only half the medicines, arguing they are expensive. Catholic academics, universities and hospitals, the Pope said, cannot walk the road of "waste". The pope also appealed to countries like Italy with free universal health care "never to lose it". (ANSA).