Lunedì 27 Settembre 2021 | 17:14

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Euthanasia referendum bid spurs grave disquiet - CEI

Euthanasia referendum bid spurs grave disquiet - CEI

 
ROME
Piedmont boasts a complete mobility, transport sector

Piedmont boasts a complete mobility, transport sector

 
ROME
More bad weather to hit Italy

More bad weather to hit Italy

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope decries abortion, euthanasia

Pope decries abortion, euthanasia

 
ROME
Expo Dubai: ANSA website goes online

Expo Dubai: ANSA website goes online

 
ROME
Renzi's dad indicted for influence peddling

Renzi's dad indicted for influence peddling

 
ROME
VTM Conference offers a day of exchange and debate

VTM Conference offers a day of exchange and debate

 
ROME
Future of vehicles and transport discussed at VTM Conference

Future of vehicles and transport discussed at VTM Conference

 
TURIN
Soccer: Dybala, Morata set to be out till mid-Oct

Soccer: Dybala, Morata set to be out till mid-Oct

 
ROME
Mattarella, Draghi receive volleyball Euro champs

Mattarella, Draghi receive volleyball Euro champs

 
MILAN
Amazon hikes entry-level pay by 8%

Amazon hikes entry-level pay by 8%

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

La malandra di polpo conquista MasterChef

La malandra di polpo conquista MasterChef

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Incidente sulla 16: è ancora caos sulla statale

Bisceglie, incidente sulla 16: ecco il caos sulla statale

VATICAN CITY

Pope decries abortion, euthanasia

Don't lose free healthcare urges Francis

Pope decries abortion, euthanasia

VATICAN CITY, SEP 27 - Pope Francis on Monday again decried abortion and euthanasia as being part of a culture of waste and death. Speaking to some 100 participants in the 2-day general assembly of the Vatican's Pontifical Academy for Life, Francis lamented today's culture of waste which does away with babies with abortion, killing them directly, Vatican News reported. This has become a "normal" habit, which is very ugly and "really a murder". In this regard, the Pope asked a double question: "Is it right to eliminate, to take a human life to solve a problem? Is it right to hire a hitman to solve a problem? That's what abortion is." The Holy Father also spoke about the elderly, who are regarded as "waste material" a bit because they are of no use... But they are roots of wisdom, which this civilization discards. He denounced what he described as the law of "hidden" euthanasia, which shortens the life of the elderly who are provided only half the medicines, arguing they are expensive. Catholic academics, universities and hospitals, the Pope said, cannot walk the road of "waste". The pope also appealed to countries like Italy with free universal health care "never to lose it". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa