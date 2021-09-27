Lunedì 27 Settembre 2021 | 17:14

Renzi's dad indicted for influence peddling

But acquitted of bid rigging

Renzi's dad indicted for influence peddling

ROME, SEP 27 - The father of former premier and centrist Italia Viva (IV) party leader Matteo Renzi, Tiziano, was sent to trial Monday for influence peddling linked to the public procurement company CONSIP. Renzi Sr, who will go on trial November 16, has been cleared of bid rigging in the case, a preliminary hearings judge (GUP) said. He was indicted along with former rightwing MP Italo Bocchino and businessmen Alfredo Romeo and Carlo Russo. The GUP handed down a suspended one-year sentence on former Berlusconi ally Denis Verdini, businessman Lorenzo Abrignani and ex-MP Ezio Bigotti. The GUP cleared former CONSIP managing director Domenico Casalino, and Grandi Stazioni rail group CEO Silvio Gizzi. Tiziano Reniz's indictment is the latest in a string of legal woes for the father of the former centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader. (ANSA).

