Expo Dubai: ANSA website goes online

ROME, SEP 27 - ANSA's new website on Expo Dubai, the universal exposition that starts October 1 with 191 countries taking part, went online Monday. Each country has a pavilion focusing on the unique contribution it an make to the world. "Connecting minds, creating the future" via sustainability, opportunity and mobility is the focus of the event and it is ANSA's goal to recount the event with news, photo, videos and in-depth features with special focus on its territories and the many Italian companies taking part in the six-month event. The website, on which it is possible to find information on the participating countries and on previous editions, has a multimedia section dedicated to photos and videos, and aims to be a reference point for keeping updated on the Expo. The ANSA EXPO DUBAI 2020 website is accessible via ANSA.IT or at the address https://www.ansa.it/expodubai2020/. ANSA will provide complete coverage of this major international event for its six-month duration, not only in daily reporting, but also with features on individual themes and countries. (ANSA).