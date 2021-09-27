VTM Conference offers a day of exchange and debate

Lunedì 27 Settembre 2021 | 15:29

ROME, SEP 27 - The 2021 VTM Conference, which on September 28 brings together in Turin, and online via Youtube for those who register, the most important Italian and international players in the terrestrial mobility and transport sector, has a rich, high-level programme. It is an opportunity to meet, discuss and exchange ideas in view of the second VTM - Vehicle & Transportation Technology Innovation Meeting Business Convention, which is returning to Turin, Piedmont, in March 2022 after the first convention in 2018 and the hybrid event last September. Starting in the morning and running throughout the day, the participants will be called on to discuss the most topical issues for the automotive and transport sector, with debate moderated by journalist Federica Masolin. Those physically present at the event will be at the ILO's International Training Centre. Alessandro Coda, Automotive Research & Advanced Engineering, Head of Tech Scouting and University Partnerships of Stellantis, and Teodoro Lio, Senior Managing Director, Automotive and Mobility Lead of Accenture Europe, will discuss the the main trends in the automotive sector. Christoph Menne, Managing Director of Fev Europe, and Massimiliano Marsiaj, Vice President and Business Developer of Sabelt, will talk about some important aspects of sustainable mobility, while Stefano Caprio, the COO of PUNCH Hydrocells srl, and Federico Ferrero, the Innovation Business Development Manager of AVL, examine issues linked to new solutions for propulsion, including hydrogen, in order to extend minimal- and zero-environmental-impact solutions to all sectors. The morning session will be wrapped up by Guido Ceresole, Head of Technology, Research and Innovation for the Unione Industriale Torino, who will summarize how the transformations taking place in mobility and transport can be a business opportunity for local industries. The work will continue in the afternoon with sessions devoted to other issues of greater importance regarding the latest technological innovation trends, such as connectivity, smart and sustainable mobility and testing. Many companies have chosen to support VTM as sponsors in view of the 2022 convention. These include Main Sponsor Intesa Sanpaolo, Industrial Partner Stellantis and important international companies such as Accenture, AVL, Blue Engineering, Continental Engineering Services, CSI, DACA-I, FEV, Keysight Technologies, Punch, Sabelt, Thales Alenia Space and Vishay Intertechnology. The Technical Partners of the event are Anfia, Politecnico di Torino, Università degli Studi di Torino and Università del Piemonte Orientale. API, Confindustria Piemonte and Unione Industriali Torino are Local Partners. (ANSA).

